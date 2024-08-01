Leading footwear retailer Metro Brands (MBL) announced the appointment of Mohit Dhanjal as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 1.
In his new role, Dhanjal will be responsible for driving operational excellence and process improvements to support the company’s growth initiatives, the company added. “He will have a profound impact on shaping the strategic direction of the company and overseeing day-to-day operations,” it added.
“Mohit’s extensive experience in Fashion and Lifestyle Retail, coupled with his visionary approach to cater the new-age customer, makes him a great fit to lead MBL’s operational strategy. We are confident that he will play a key role in accelerating our innovation and enhancing our competitive edge,” said Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands.“
Mohit joins MBL from Reliance Retail, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Tira Beauty and led the group’s foray in to multi-brand beauty retailing in the prestige and luxury space in India. With over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, he has held various leadership positions at Sephora (Arvind Fashions), Raymond and Hindustan Unilever.
