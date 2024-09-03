Motilal Oswal Asset Management projects that the the mutual fund industry’s assets under management will reach ₹200 lakh crore within three years, driven by buoyancy in the equity market, the financialisation of savings, and steady increase in flows.

The fund house’s asset under management have surpassed ₹1 lakh crore, growing at 63 per cent in the last 11 years and doubling in last 17 months, thanks to a combination of new fund offer and market rally.

Its active fund management stands at ₹47,212 crore, portfolio management of ₹14,556 crore, alternative investment fund of ₹13,801 crore and passive mutual funds was at ₹24,838 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services plans to open own offices in 10 cities, including two each in Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai, as well as in Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman of the Motilal Oswal Group, said that retail participation in equity markets through mutual funds in growing steadily, driven by systematic investment plans and lump-sum investments, This growth is aided by positive experience in the recent years.

He added that the primary challenge for the industry is to expand its capacity to handle inflows and meet investors’ expectations.

Agarwal noted that opening new offices will build brand equity and enhance investors confidence in the services provided.

Motilal Oswal will expand its technology team from 850 to 1,000 and appoint 60 CXOs by September to address the growing business needs.

Despite concerns about high market valuations, Agarwal mentioned that valuations of the top 100 large-cap companies are not considered expensive. However, he noted that many mid-cap stocks contain pockets of overvaluation.

He added that the real concern remains in the small-cap segment, which hardly accounts for 10-12 per cent of the overall market, Mutual funds generally approach this segment with great caution.

The increase in number of demat accounts being created is an encouraging sign for the broking and distribution business. Though the reduction in settlement cycle will have an impact on margins, it will be more than made up by the increase in market participation and distribution business, he said.

“The zepotisation of stock market trades needs to be tested as it involves many moving blocks. However, it will benefit investors when the sell shares in the morning and get the cash in the evening,” he added.