Mangamma Foods Pvt Ltd (MFPL) has announced its foray into the ready-to-cook segment under the brand name Ammamma’s. To start with, it will sell chapati (multi-grain, ragi and plain), puri and parota. The company has set up a ₹25-lakh facility to produce 40,000 pieces a day, Nagasai Viswanath, co-founder of MFPL, said in a statement. “We will soon be available in organised retail stores in the city. We will increase capacity to one lakh pieces in a year from the present 40,000 pieces,” he said.