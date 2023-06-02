MG Motor India, which registered retail sales of 5,006 units in May, has done better than premium car makers Honda Cars India (HCIL), Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen India.

The company’s sales grew by 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with 4,008 units in May 2022. Honda Cars India, however, reported a decline of 43 per cent YoY in domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) at 4,660 units compared with 8,188 units in May last year.

Lack of products (with only City and Amaze available) in HCIL’s portfolio led to a sharp decline in sales. According to analysts, HCIL is expected to do better once it rolls out the Elevate mid-size SUV in the next few months.

Other than HCIL, MG’s sales have also been higher than that of Skoda Auto India (3,547 units), Volkswagen India (3,286 units) and Nissan India (2,618 units) during the month.

“MG India remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives,” the company said.

The growth in May sales was largely driven by ZS EV. Also, the positive response to the recently launched MG Comet EV further encourages the company’s stance towards electric mobility, it said.

The company also introduced ‘The advance Blackstorm’ edition of the MG Gloster, the autonomous level-1 premium SUV, it added.

In the overall passenger vehicle segment, the industry sold around 3.35 lakh units of vehicles last month compared with around 2.95 lakh units in May last year.