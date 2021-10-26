MG cars to have in-vehicle infotainment systems from HERE technologies

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
SAIC Motor, China’s largest automaker, today announced that HERE Technologies will power the connected In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems of MG cars in South-East Asia, Oceania, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East and India.
The connected IVI system includes HERE Traffic which provides real-time information on traffic flow and conditions, helping drivers reach their destinations safely and more efficiently. The SAIC Motor system includes the latest connected vehicle services including HERE Parking, HERE EV Charge Points and HERE Fuel Prices, which deliver drivers dynamic and highly relevant information on their route ahead.
The MG mobile application i-SMART, includes a set of IoT solutions that combines the value of the connected on-board IVI system and the MG mobile application. I-SMART will utilise HERE’s mobile Software Developer Kit (SDK) which provides MG software developers a rich set of location features such as mapping, routing, geocoding and search, traffic, transit and navigation.
HERE Technologies is supporting SAIC Group’s expansion outside China by providing access to global map coverage and country-specific, local market knowledge. Both MG’s conventional and electric vehicles will benefit from HERE services and they are planned to be available immediately in South-East Asia, Oceania and Western Europe, and planned to be introduced in the coming months in Latin America, Middle East and India.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...