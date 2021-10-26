MG cars to have in-vehicle infotainment systems from HERE technologies

SAIC Motor, China’s largest automaker, today announced that HERE Technologies will power the connected In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems of MG cars in South-East Asia, Oceania, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East and India.

The connected IVI system includes HERE Traffic which provides real-time information on traffic flow and conditions, helping drivers reach their destinations safely and more efficiently. The SAIC Motor system includes the latest connected vehicle services including HERE Parking, HERE EV Charge Points and HERE Fuel Prices, which deliver drivers dynamic and highly relevant information on their route ahead.

The MG mobile application i-SMART, includes a set of IoT solutions that combines the value of the connected on-board IVI system and the MG mobile application. I-SMART will utilise HERE’s mobile Software Developer Kit (SDK) which provides MG software developers a rich set of location features such as mapping, routing, geocoding and search, traffic, transit and navigation.

HERE Technologies is supporting SAIC Group’s expansion outside China by providing access to global map coverage and country-specific, local market knowledge. Both MG’s conventional and electric vehicles will benefit from HERE services and they are planned to be available immediately in South-East Asia, Oceania and Western Europe, and planned to be introduced in the coming months in Latin America, Middle East and India.