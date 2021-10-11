MG Motor India launches Astor starting at ₹9.78 lakh

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
MG Motor India on Monday launched its mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) Astor with personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, starting at an introductory price of ₹9.78 lakh and going up to ₹16.78 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services, the company said. With the unique ‘My MG Shield programme’, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalise their ownership package with warranty extension and protect plans, it said.
“Astor brings personality, practicality and technology in one compelling expression of future mobility based on established brand heritage. Enriched with features and packed with technologies never seen before in this segment, we believe that Astor will set a new benchmark in the segment. While the car has been positioned and priced attractively, My MG Shield offers customers complete peace of mind,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.
The ownership cost of Astor is only 47 paise per kilometer, calculated up to one-lakh kilometers. Astor also comes with the segment first 3-60 programme, an assured buyback plan under which customers will get 60 per cent of the Astor’s ex-showroom price on completion of three years of purchase.
