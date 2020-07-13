MG Motor India launches Hector Plus starting at ₹13.49 lakh

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Monday launched the MG Hector Plus, a six-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV), at inaugural prices ranging between ₹13.49 lakh and ₹18.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
While the petrol variant (1.5L turbo engine) is priced between ₹13.49 lakh and ₹18.21 lakh, the diesel option (2L turbo engine) is priced at ₹14.44 lakh to ₹18.54 lakh (all ex-showroom, New Delhi).
The internet SUV, with a panoramic sunroof, will be manufactured at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat, the company said, adding that the inaugural price offer will last till August 13.
The latest addition to the MG Hector family, the Hector Plus comes with luxurious and comfortable captain seats in the middle row. The six-seater SUV features an appealing look with its all-new dual-tone smoked sepia brown interiors, along with stylish new headlamps, a new chrome-studded front grille, and a chit-chat feature on i-Smart next gen interface, said a company release.
It also comes with other attractive features including the all-new smart swipe, front and rear bumpers, new rear tail light design, and revised skid plates, the company said.
“Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology including connected mobility. The launch of Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey that is committed to serving customers with the top-notch products and services. The 6-seater internet SUV is a blend of luxury and comfort aided by technology to provide the perfect family moments to all our customers,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said.
The company is offering MG Shield and the MG Shield+, said the release. Under MG Shield, the company offers free-three ‘5s’ — five-year/unlimited KMs warranty, five-year roadside assistance, and free labour charges for the first five services.
