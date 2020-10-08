MG Motor launches Gloster starting at ₹29 lakh

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India on Thursday launched the technology-rich Gloster sports utility vehicle (SUV) priced between ₹28.98 lakh and ₹35.38 lakh (all ex-showroom, India).

The prices are introductory and valid till October 31 or for the first 2,000 buyers on bookings basis, the company said. It will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Available in four variants— Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy — the Gloster is powered by a 2.0 litre diesel turbo engine and available in six as well as seven-seater options.

It comes with a standard 3+3+3 package that is warranty of three years/100,000 km, three-years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. Under 'My MG Shield’, Gloster customers can further customise their ownership packager as per their requirements, the company said.

In another first of its kind, Gloster customers will be extended ₹50,000 to customise their preferences. In case the choice of the customers exceeds the amount, they will have to top up the payment. The amount cannot be redeemed for cash discount, it said.