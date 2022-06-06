MG Motor launches metaverse platform ‘MGverse’

MG Motor on Monday became the first auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India, and one of the very few brands across industries, to announce its vision of MGverse, a metaverse platform.

The platform aims at providing an immersive experience to its customers and stakeholders through multiple arenas, and will also combine multiple virtual spaces into a single platform, the company said in a statement.

With this, the brand aims to bring MG fans, customers, partners and employees together to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop. It will enable users to transcend beyond the restrictions of screens and distance into a future where everyone can be present together to create new possibilities and experience new things, it said.

“Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is a step forward where users can interact with visualised data, just like in the real world. MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions to consistently enhance the customer experience,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.

The platform will be accessible on mobile as well as other web browsers to engage GenZ and GenAlpha. MG intends to make similar experiences available for VR (virtual reality) headsets, allowing a more captivating and realistic experience at home and in dealerships.

The platform will be executed in phases, with the first phase being implemented during the coming festive season, the company added.