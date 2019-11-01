MG Motor records retail sales of 3,536 units of Hector in Oct

MG Motor India on Friday said that it has recorded retail sales of 3,536 units of the Hector SUV in October while bookings have crossed 38,000 units. The company had delivered 700 units of the Hector on Dhanteras day last month.

It sold 2,608 units of its only vehicle right now in September.

The company has re-opened its bookings on September 29, backed by its plans to ramp up production. With increased supplies from its global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from this month.

“MG HECTOR continues to further strengthen its position in its segment and win hearts of our customers. As we gradually ramp up our production, we aim to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries," Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said.