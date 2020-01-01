MG Motor sells 3,021 Hector units in December

Ending the year on a strong note, MG Motor India, on Wednesday, said that it sold 3,021 units of Hector in December 2019. Since July 2019, the carmaker recorded total sales of 15,930 units.

Its second vehicle in India -- the MG ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV -- will go on sale in January, the company said.

"As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog. In line with our focus on customer satisfaction, we are constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India," Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said.

To promote customer satisfaction, the carmaker is conducting various customer engagement events across multiple regions in a phase-wise manner.

MG Motor India has over 150 centers across India currently, and aims to strengthen its network count to 250 centers by March, the company said.