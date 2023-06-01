MG Motor India on Thursday said its retail sales grew by 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5,006 units as compared with 4,008 units in the same month last year.

The growth in sales of ZS EV, and the positive response to the recently launched MG Comet EV—the Smart EV, further encourage the company’s stance towards electric mobility, it said in a statement.

“Also, at the end of the month of May, the company introduced ‘The Advance Blackstorm’ edition of the MG Gloster -premium SUV...MG India remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives,” it added.

Similarly, in the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported more than double its sales on y-o-y basis to 1,94,811 units during May as against 96,102 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, its exports declined by 26 per cent y-o-y to 1,12,885 units during May as compared with 1,53,397 units in May 2022.

The company earlier in May announced its India 3.0 plan, in which the company said it will invest over ₹5,000 crore for the expansion of manufacturing plants in Halol, Gujarat, and hire around 20,000 employees.