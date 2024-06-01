MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 5 per cent dip in wholesales at 4,769 units in May compared to the same month last year.
The company had dispatched 5,006 units to dealers in May 2023.
The automaker in a statement said it received positive traction for its electric vehicles (EVs) last month.
With 36 per cent of the company's overall monthly sales, the EV portfolio remained a major contributor in May 2024, it added.
