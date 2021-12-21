MG Motor ties-up with Attero for battery recycle

Scaling the population peak in India
MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has teamed up with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle lithium-ion batteries of its pure electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) — ZS EV.
The companies have successfully recycled MG’s first electric vehicle (EV) battery and the metal extracts, and various other commodities from the recycling process which can be used to develop new batteries, the company said in a statement.
With this achievement, MG Motor India has further augmented its initiatives to strengthen EV ecosystem, making it greener and sustainable, it said.
“Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.
Focused on developing a sustainable and clean ecosystem, MG has recently collaborated with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With this partnership, MG will abate around two-lakh million tonnes of CO2 over 15 years, equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees, the company added.
