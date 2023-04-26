MG Motor India is all set to announce the price of the country’s smallest car -- Comet electric -- which will come in two variants.

Powered by a 17.3 kWh battery, the second electric vehicle (EV) by the Chinese-owned brand is expected to price between ₹8 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

The Comet is expected to give a mileage of around 200 km range to a single charge. MG Motor claims the car gave around 230 km per charge under the test conditions.

It has an overall length of 2974mm, width of 1505mm, height of 1640mm, and wheelbase of 2010mm. With a turning circle radius 4.2 meter, the Comet could be India’s first car to have the best turning radius.

The electric motor of the car can give maximum power 42PS and maximum torque of 110Nm, the company said.

Neat look

On the exterior, the twin-door Comet has modern parallel steps LED headlamps and similar taillamps with an illuminated MG Logo in the middle.

The interiors of the car also have an attractive look with space grey interiors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, rear 50:50 split seats and chrome inside door handles.

For comfort and convenience, it has a full digital cluster with 26.04 cm embedded LCD screen, remote central locking, one-touch slide and recline passenger seat for second row entry.

Turning heads

MG Motor started production of Comet earlier this month and rolled out the first unit from its Halol plant in Gujarat on April 13. Based on the GSEV platform, the MG Comet boasts an innovative and futuristic design language that is sure to turn heads.

“We feel this car is perfect for India, especially in the urban areas where traffic is much more. It is easy to drive and also fit and finish are premium with a big screen. We expect to do 25-30 per cent of our total sales ‘to come from our EVs (Comet and ZS EV) in the current financial year,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India had told recently.