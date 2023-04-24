MG Motor India owned by China’s largest car company, Shanghai Automotive, is in talks with JSW Group to raise about ₹2,000 crore-₹3,000 crore by offloading 15-20 per cent stake at valuation of $1.5 billion.

Incidentally, a proposal for foreign direct investment of MG Motor India is pending with the government for its clearance.

MG Motor is seeking a valuation of $2-2.5 billion (about ₹20,600 crore) valuation and is in talks with JSW Group for about 20 per cent stake, said sources close to the development.

MG Motor India has been relying on external commercial borrowings from the parent company to keep its operation afloat, he added.

The investment opportunity for JSW Group comes when it has evinced venture into the automobile sector.

In its pursuit of the automobile venture, JSW Group had almost finalised the deal to acquire GM India’s Talegaon plant in 2019 but dropped the plan due to economic headwinds.

MG Motor India, which has a plant at Halol in Gujarat, makes five SUVs – Astor, Gloster, Hector 5-seater, Hector Plus, and ZS EV.

MG Motor entered India in September 2017 by acquiring General Motors India’s Halol plant. It has been manufacturing vehicles over the past four to five years and looking to modernise the plant for introducing new models.

The auto company has already invested about ₹5,000 crore in India and was ready to infuse a similar amount, but the FDI proposal has been stuck with the government of India since 2020.

MG Motor India has reported that its sales were up 21 per cent at 48,866 units in FY202.

