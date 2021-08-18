MG Motor unveils AI assistant in upcoming SUV Astor

MG Motor India (MG) on Wednesday unveiled the industry-first personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, to be featured in its upcoming mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) – Astor.

MG aims to further its auto-tech focus by building on the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities and services, the company said.

The company said it was working on emerging technologies like AI to enable the development and application of services and subscriptions to support the ‘on-demand in-car’ needs of the customers. Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio.

“As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technologies and now, we are moving forward with artificial intelligence. Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that customers only get in premium/ luxury segments,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

The personal AI assistant is designed by the acclaimed American firm ‘Star Design’. It depicts human-like emotions and voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia, he said.

It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalise their set of services.

The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear drive assist (RDA) and speed assist system amongst others, the company said.

These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimised for Indian traffic conditions, it added.

MG had recently showcased CAAP with endless possibilities. Building an ecosystem of various in-car services, it hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more.

MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app along with the industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+ – select cities to begin with) in the car.