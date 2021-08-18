MG Motor unveils AI assistant in upcoming SUV Astor

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
MG Motor India (MG) on Wednesday unveiled the industry-first personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, to be featured in its upcoming mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) – Astor.
MG aims to further its auto-tech focus by building on the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities and services, the company said.
The company said it was working on emerging technologies like AI to enable the development and application of services and subscriptions to support the ‘on-demand in-car’ needs of the customers. Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio.
Also read: MG adds Shine variant to Hector brand starting at ₹14.51 lakh
“As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technologies and now, we are moving forward with artificial intelligence. Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that customers only get in premium/ luxury segments,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.
The personal AI assistant is designed by the acclaimed American firm ‘Star Design’. It depicts human-like emotions and voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia, he said.
It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalise their set of services.
The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear drive assist (RDA) and speed assist system amongst others, the company said.
Also read: MG Motor launches new 7-seater Gloster Savvy at ₹37.28 lakh
These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimised for Indian traffic conditions, it added.
MG had recently showcased CAAP with endless possibilities. Building an ecosystem of various in-car services, it hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth and more.
MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app along with the industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+ – select cities to begin with) in the car.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...