MG Motor unveils Hector Plus with customisable seating

Following the launch of the Hector sports utility vehicle (SUV), Chinese-owned MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled the Hector Plus, which will be rolled out in the second half of this year.

The new variant comes with a more premium look and customisable seating (2+2+2 or 2+3+2) configuration, along with revamped interiors and exteriors, the company said.

The fact that the Hector Plus can be configured into a six-seater or a seven-seater is an addition to the Hector brand, it added. MG Motor has already sold around 20,000 units of the Hector SUV over the past seven months, and has a booking log of around 17,000 units right now. The company is selling around 3,500 of the Hector every month, it further said.

“As the industry-leading platform for showcasing innovation, the Auto Expo 2020 is the perfect stage to highlight MG’s connected, tech-driven, and sustainable vision for the future of mobility. With the showcase of Hector Plus, we are further strengthening the Hector brand in India and underlining how we are constantly working towards enhancing customer delight with more innovative and value-added offerings,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The Hector product showcase further consolidates the brand’s leadership position in the Indian C-SUV segment and also underscores its strong India focus on delivering future-ready products, said the company.

Key features

With all-new headlamps, front grille, front/rear bumpers, rear tail-light design, and revised skid front/rear plates, the Hector Plus underscores the premium aspect of travelling, together with a more spacious and comfortable in-car experience, it said.

At the Auto Expo, the carmaker showcased a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across the hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments.