MG Motor unveils Hector Plus with customisable seating

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Following the launch of the Hector sports utility vehicle (SUV), Chinese-owned MG Motor India on Thursday unveiled the Hector Plus, which will be rolled out in the second half of this year.
The new variant comes with a more premium look and customisable seating (2+2+2 or 2+3+2) configuration, along with revamped interiors and exteriors, the company said.
The fact that the Hector Plus can be configured into a six-seater or a seven-seater is an addition to the Hector brand, it added. MG Motor has already sold around 20,000 units of the Hector SUV over the past seven months, and has a booking log of around 17,000 units right now. The company is selling around 3,500 of the Hector every month, it further said.
“As the industry-leading platform for showcasing innovation, the Auto Expo 2020 is the perfect stage to highlight MG’s connected, tech-driven, and sustainable vision for the future of mobility. With the showcase of Hector Plus, we are further strengthening the Hector brand in India and underlining how we are constantly working towards enhancing customer delight with more innovative and value-added offerings,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.
The Hector product showcase further consolidates the brand’s leadership position in the Indian C-SUV segment and also underscores its strong India focus on delivering future-ready products, said the company.
With all-new headlamps, front grille, front/rear bumpers, rear tail-light design, and revised skid front/rear plates, the Hector Plus underscores the premium aspect of travelling, together with a more spacious and comfortable in-car experience, it said.
At the Auto Expo, the carmaker showcased a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across the hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Build a good corpus that will take care of expenses, debt repayments and investments
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...