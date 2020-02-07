MG Motor unveils luxury SUV Gloster and luxury MPV G10

MG Motor India on Friday unveiled its luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) Gloster and luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) G10 which are headed to the Indian market.

The name Gloster pays homage to MG’s British genes and stands for being bold, sturdy, reliable and versatile, the company said, adding that Gloster was a British jet-engine aircraft prototype and the name is a nod to great British engineering.

“The launch of Gloster and G10 will mark our entry in the luxury SUV and MPV segments respectively. We are confident that, with its best-in-class features, specifications and performance, the Gloster will be a benchmark for luxury SUVs in India with its launch later this year and G10 will also follow soon," Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said at the Auto Expo.

Also Read MG Motor showcases 14 future products, including Marvel X SUV concept

The luxury full-size MPV, G10, is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, South American countries including Chile and Peru, and ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, he said.

It comes with various seating configurations, panoramic sunroof, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors that deliver a more convenient experience for passengers, the company said.