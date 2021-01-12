Mi 10i witnesses sales of ₹200 crore, says Xiaomi

Packing batteries with more punch
Xiaomi’s Mi India on Tuesday said that its recently launched flagship smartphone Mi 10i has clocked record sales of ₹200 crore.
The Mi 10i, Xiaomi’s ‘Made for India’ addition to its Mi 10 series, went on sale for the first time exclusively for prime members on Amazon.in on January 7 and across all Mi.com, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting January 8.
The Mi 10i is priced at ₹20,999 for the base 6GB RAM+64GB variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB and the 8GB RAM + 128GB variants are priced at ₹21,999 and ₹23,999, respectively.
“Over 1.5 million users chose to keep themselves notified on Amazon during launch,” the company said.
The phone is the brand’s first flagship launch in 2021. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It has a 120Hz Intelligent AdaptiveSync display with six-step refresh rate technology (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz). The smartphone is equipped with a 4820mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.
It can be charged up to 68 per cent in 30 minutes and also goes from 0 to 100 per cent in under an hour, the brand said.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset based on 8nm Process Technology with Octa-core Kryo 570 CPU. The smartphone features the X52 modem for 5G connectivity. As for the operating system, it runs on MIUI 12.
The phone features a quad rear camera set-up with a 108 MP primary sensor, a first in the segment. It also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 108 MP main camera relies on the Samsung HM2 sensor. The front camera is 16 MP.
