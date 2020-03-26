Michael Perschke steps down as Automobili Pininfarina’s CEO

Germany-based Automobili Pininfarina, which is owned by India's Mahindra Group, announced on Thursday that its CEO, Michael Perschke, is stepping down from the role with immediate effect. Per Svantesson is appointed to the role of Managing Director and CEO as an interim arrangement with immediate effect.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of thepure electric luxury car brand, confirmed his departure from the business in a statement issued by the company. “Michael Perschke has decided to leave his position as Managing Director and CEO of Automobili Pininfarina GmbH. His last day with the company will be 25 March 2020. Michael joined the company on 01 July 2018 and before that he was associated with us as an Advisor since October 2017. Michael was instrumental in the creation of Automobili Pininfarina’s business model and strategy,” said Goenka.

Per Svantesson has worked closely with Automobili Pininfarina since 2017, whilst also having 36 years of international experience in senior automotive industry positions, said Goenka. “Per will now work under the guidance of the Board as we continue on our mission to make Automobili Pininfarina the most desirable and sustainable luxury electric carmaker in the world,” he added.