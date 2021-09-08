Michael Yesudas to be CTO at SunTec Business Solutions

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Leading relationship-based pricing and billing company SunTec Business Solutions has announced the appointment of Michael Yesudas as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will be part of the company’s leadership team and will be based out of the US.
Yesudas will drive and head the technology and engineering functions, including platform engineering, product engineering, and release engineering teams. He will focus on the development of the company’s next-gen platform that will integrate with third-party APIs and is built with a focus on architectural excellence to provide flexibility and extensibility for an open banking environment.
India apart, SunTec operates across 45 countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, Canada and Australia. It has more than 130 clients in the banking, telecom and travel industries.
SunTec Business Solutions opens centre in Chennai
Nanda Kumar, CEO and Founder of SunTec, said Yesudas joins the company at a time when business ecosystems are getting rapidly digitised, creating a conducive environment where the company can move closer to delivering multi-industry products.
“His diverse experience across AI applications, cloud, big data, and mobile technologies will help us enhance our core product strength and our software development capabilities using Software 2.0 as well as cloud and edge computing for faster processing.”
Unlike Software 1.0 where developers write software as a series of hard-coded rules, Software 2.0 does not demand they write down code any more. Instead, data will be fed into machine learning systems where a software engineer morphs into a ‘data curator’ or ‘data enabler’ and does note write code.
Purplecloud AI partners with Bluarrows to tap Indian market
Yesudas said that collaboration will be key to the next-gen experience as SunTec rolls out its next phase of growth. It requires building a marketplace, partner infrastructure, governance and security policies, and a robust and scalable platform, he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...