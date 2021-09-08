Michael Yesudas to be CTO at SunTec Business Solutions

Leading relationship-based pricing and billing company SunTec Business Solutions has announced the appointment of Michael Yesudas as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will be part of the company’s leadership team and will be based out of the US.

Yesudas will drive and head the technology and engineering functions, including platform engineering, product engineering, and release engineering teams. He will focus on the development of the company’s next-gen platform that will integrate with third-party APIs and is built with a focus on architectural excellence to provide flexibility and extensibility for an open banking environment.

Digitisation of ecosystems

India apart, SunTec operates across 45 countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, Canada and Australia. It has more than 130 clients in the banking, telecom and travel industries.

SunTec Business Solutions opens centre in Chennai

Nanda Kumar, CEO and Founder of SunTec, said Yesudas joins the company at a time when business ecosystems are getting rapidly digitised, creating a conducive environment where the company can move closer to delivering multi-industry products.

“His diverse experience across AI applications, cloud, big data, and mobile technologies will help us enhance our core product strength and our software development capabilities using Software 2.0 as well as cloud and edge computing for faster processing.”

Software 2.0 dawns

Unlike Software 1.0 where developers write software as a series of hard-coded rules, Software 2.0 does not demand they write down code any more. Instead, data will be fed into machine learning systems where a software engineer morphs into a ‘data curator’ or ‘data enabler’ and does note write code.

Purplecloud AI partners with Bluarrows to tap Indian market

Yesudas said that collaboration will be key to the next-gen experience as SunTec rolls out its next phase of growth. It requires building a marketplace, partner infrastructure, governance and security policies, and a robust and scalable platform, he added.