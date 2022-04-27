Michelin becomes first tyre maker to get star rating for fuel efficiency

Michelin has become the first tyre brand in India to be accredited with the recently introduced star labelling program of Ministry of Power, which is aimed at improving sustainability and newly introduced performance standards for tyres.

Michelin X MULTI ENERGY Z tyre has been awarded the industry’s first fuel savings label with a 4-Star rating by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power.

The tubeless truck and bus tyre 295/80R22.5 X® MULTI ENERGY Z is manufactured and designed by Michelin in India. The company claims to offer fuel savings, longevity with multiple re-treads and safety on Indian terrain. This efficient 4-star rated tyre promises up to 8 per cent more fuel saving.

As part of an ambitious road map by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a smooth transition towards green mobility, a draft notification was issued in 2021 proposing that the tyres of cars, buses and trucks to meet requirements of rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions, as specified in Stage-II of the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS).

Devender Singh, Commercial Director B2B, Michelin India said, “Fuel is the number one cost for any fleet owner and fluctuation in fuel price is a major concern. This first 4 Star rating for Michelin X MULTI ENERGY Z opens a greater opportunity for us with fleet customers. More and more certified low rolling resistant tyres on Indian road will lead to fuel savings for Indian fleets and reduction of CO2 emissions in the country.”

The new regulations will demand that all tyres sold in India meet crucial performance and safety standards. Domestic and foreign tyre makers and importers for automobiles, buses, and heavy vehicles will be required to follow the proposed mandatory standards starting 2023.