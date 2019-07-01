Michelin has tech to track overloading, but will truck owners in India want it?

Synchronised polls are a smokescreen
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
French tyremaker Michelin has a solution to tackle a chronic issue in India’s trucking industry — overloading. But, then, fleet owners must want the problem solved.
All it takes is an RFID chip in the tyre. Michelin has already put these in 90 per cent of its truck tyres enabling the tyremaker to know if a vehicle is being overloaded. But Michelin tracks overloading only if its customer asks for it.
There are also other players like the UK-based VPG PM On Board weighers, who track overloading of trucks by installing weighers on trucks.
This is an appropriate solution for India where overloading of cargo vehicles is rampant. In 2017, overloading caused 55,512 accidents, resulting in 57,600 injuries and 20,848 deaths, according to Road Ministry data.
There are cases of fleet operators like Porter losing clients because they refuse to overload. Customers blame the transport company for loading extra, and transporters feign ignorance and blame truck drivers.
Sharing what it does with the data, Laurent Bourrut, Executive Vice-President, Road Transportation and European Region’ Member of Group Executive Committee, Michelin, said, “We use data captured from the RFID chips to design tyres to improve mileage, reduce cost, and prevent breakdowns. We use data to predict end-of-life of tyres. We use data for predictive analysis.”
For consumers, Michelin uses such data to increase safety and lower fuel consumption.
Interestingly, Michelin works with road building contractors, too, to find out the adherence to basic commitments, said Bourrout, at a recent in MovinOn Summit in Montreal.
This puts Michelin in a unique position where it can track trucks that are loaded beyond permitted limits, and share that data with private road owners or concessionnaires, informing them about the extent of overloading of trucks. Overloaded trucks damage roads and pollute air more than those adhere to the set limits, show studies.
Michelin handles such data for millions of vehicles under contract in some 30 countries in Europe and South America, according to Bourrut.
Michelin has not yet started its ‘tyre as a service’ or ‘fleet management as a service’ in India. It is evaluating if India’s fleet managers will be ready to pay for such a service, said Bourrut.
The benefits of such a service, Bourrut said: Lower breakdowns so more uptime, effectively saving time and money. Another benefit is peace of mind for fleet operators, drivers, and green impact.
According to T Sridhar, CEO of Chennai’s Shri Narayani Associates, which has a tie-up with the UK-based VPG PM On Board weighers, “These weighers, which are now installed standalone on trucks, can be connected electronically to RFID chips in future if required.
(The writer attended the MoveinOn Summit in Montreal recently at Michelin’s invitation)
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
Sony on Monday launched the HT-Z9F soundbar, on the heels of the release of HT-X8500, as it looks to push ...
Farmers exploit 24/7 free power to drain groundwater, and rains are a no show
Prices may consolidate/correct before moving up again
Nirmala Sitharaman has her task cut out as she prepares to present her first Budget. Will she be able to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Ashoka Buildcon at current levels. The stock took ...
Recent releases in Malayalam cinema depart from pigeonholing women in domestic roles. Female characters ...
Poet-lyricist Gulzar on his new venture — a book of poetry translated into English and Hindustani from 32 ...
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget is likely to have the right mix of economics and social issues
An American film-maker captures the unusual love stories between the city’s stray canines and lonely residents ...
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...