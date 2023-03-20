French tyre maker Michelin India has laid emphasis on the ever growing need for conservation of energy and has got a fully developed Hydrogen cell ready to be deployed at its plant.

Amar Variawa, Country Director, Michelin India, said the company is working with the government to frame the policy for commercial use of Hydrogen since there are no policy on Hydrogen fuel. The company has made an investment of ₹5,000 crore in its plant in Tamil Nadu for producing radial truck and bus tyres and wants it to be as green as possible, he said at the fifth foundation day of DY Patil International University in Pune

Variawa lauded the government’s hydrogen mission and the government initiatives around it. He also gave an overview of Michelin’s initiative to strengthen the tires in vehicles used in Defence sector.

Prof Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor of DYPIU, said the University has set a benchmark on innovations and is recognised as a new age university. The number of students at the University has increased to 2,600 from 500 at the time of inception five years ago.