Micro influencers are growing significantly in shaping consumer choices at a time when more and more consumers turn to shop online.

According to a study released by Meta on festive shopper trends, micro influencers with 10,000 to a lakh followers are just as influential in driving festive purchases as macro influencers with one lakh to 1 million followers.

The study, commissioned by Meta and conducted in September by consumer insights platform GWI, also stated that over half of this year’s festive season shoppers say they expect to shop more through ecommerce platforms, and 1in 10 through quick commerce platforms,

In September, GWI surveyed 2,438 internet users aged between 16-64, who usually shop during the festive season.

Also read: Apple expands retail presence in India with four new stores

Among the shoppers -- who rely on influencers to discover brands, deals, and sales events -- nearly 40 per cent of the consumers said, they are influenced by micro-influencers, 39 per cent by macro-influencers. and 23 per cent by nano-influencers.

Additionally, regional language ads drive engagement during festive sales, as three out of four consumers said it’s important for them to see advertising in their local language during festive shopping.

Almost all Indians engage with the festive season sales, with over 82 per cent shop sales over Diwali. Over half of the respondents said electronics and fashion are top categories this year.

“Over half of this year’s festive season shoppers say they expect to shop more through ecommerce platforms, and 1in 10 through quick commerce platforms. Quick commerce continues to be dominated by essentials, though a tenth of electronics and jewelry festive shopping intenders say they’re most likely to buy these items via quick commerce services, showing the channels expansion into other more lucrative categories,” the report added.

“On our platforms specifically, we are seeing strong adoption of all our key products this festive season – from AI powered ad formats to business messaging and reels, said Arun Srinivas, Director & Head, Ads Business (India) at Meta.

He also pointed out that a study revealed that 80 per cent of festive shoppers discover deals and products on Meta.

He added that quick commerce platforms are gaining salience due to addition of new categories.

As micro influencers become significant consumers are increasingly seeking information on their local language, and hence, micro influencers that focus on locally relevant content are more relatable compared to macro level influencers.