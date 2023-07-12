CapFort Ventures, a micro VC fund, has launched a ₹200-crore India-focused tech fund spearheaded by industry leaders Abhimanyu Bisht, the former CEO of Venture Catalysts, and Kavit Sutariya, the founder of Hiraco Ventures and seasoned angel investor.

The VC intends to invest in more than 40 start-ups over the next two years. Moreover, the fund will focus on the pre-Series A stage with a check size in the range of ₹2 to ₹6 crore, with the average being ₹3–3.5 crore, it said in a release. The main objective is to identify and invest in promising tech start-ups that possess the potential to transform and reshape the Indian technological landscape. Both investors claim to have cumulatively invested in more than 200 startups to date, and both will serve as general partners of CapFort Ventures.

“The introduction of our ₹200 crore India-focused tech fund is a strategic milestone for us. We are forward-looking; our objective is to provide not only financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to help entrepreneurs turn their vision into reality,” said Abhimanyu Bisht, General Partner, CapFort Ventures.

Over the next two years, VC’s Category II AIF fund aims to invest in 40 high-potential startups across key technology domains such as DeepTech, CleanTech, B2B Tech, Logistics, HealthTech, and other impact-oriented sectors.

Fund investment

With a focus on pre-Series A stage companies, the fund will invest in companies with valuations within ₹100 crore. The first close of the fund is expected to take place by the end of the year. Additionally, a green shoe option of ₹100 crore is also available, in case additional interest is received from investors.

“By investing in high-potential technology startups, we aim to help disruptive entrepreneurs push the envelope of technological innovation, which drives the country’s next decade of growth,” said Kavit Sutariya, General Partner, CapFort Ventures.

CapFort is a technology-focused fund and will be investing in founders who are building technologies to solve Indian problems for the next decade.