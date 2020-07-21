MicroGO’s IoT-enabled solutions lift hygiene to a new plane

“As India transitions to the next phase of the health crisis, people need robust hand-hygiene products that reduce water consumption and improve sustainability, while minimising health risks. To keep harmful viruses like Covid-19 at bay, workplaces and public places like airports require advanced technologies that can ensure compliance of guidelines,” said Rachna Dave, founder, MicroGO.

Dave said the Chennai-based start-up started working with the Airports Authority of India to provide hygiene solutions in March. So far, it has deployed hundreds of units of its flagship product – GOassure – at 19 AAI controlled airports including Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Baroda, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Guwahati, apart from hotels, retail stores and corporate offices.

The firm’s innovative Internet of Things (IoT) enabled sanitisation solutions have begun to alter people’s perception of hand hygiene.

Emphasising the importance of the highest levels of hand-hygiene practices, particularly at public places, as the economy re-opens and people start getting back to work, Dave said “this requires technologies that go beyond sanitiser dispensers, which ensure compliance, while being sustainable.”

The company initially invested Rs 40 lakh for deploying GOassure. The low-cost, small footprint version of GOassure called GOassure Lite is to be launched soon.

The company also caters to end-to-end WaSH (Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene) solutions. Its products include GOhands, GOclan, GOfresh, GOpure and GOpure+.