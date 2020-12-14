Micron Tech plans to hire 3,600 more to take headcount to 5,000

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Micron Technology, a memory and storage solutions company, is planning to recruit about 3,600 employees in India in the next three years to take the total to 5,000.
“We have reached 1,400 (employees) in 15 months. We hope to be at 5,000 in the next three years,” Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director of Micron Technology (India), told BusinessLine.
“We tripled our headcount in the last one year, reaching 1,400 from about 600 a little over a year back,” he said.
The Hyderabad centre, which houses bulk of its employees in the country, represented almost all the engineering groups at the headquarters. “Any engineering group or function of any critical size of mass will have a footprint in India now,” he said.
He said the firm has enhanced its engagement with universities by formalising the University Research Alliance of Micron (URAM) to facilitate industry-academia collaboration to further research, education and innovation in memory design.
“URAM is also a vehicle for research engagement. We are signing up on the top engineering colleges and universities. We will keep adding on to the list,” he said.
The demand for memory space is coming back, Ramamoorthy said. “If you look at our recent guidance, we guided to a slightly stronger outlook,” he added. However, he declined to talk about the numbers citing the silent period.
“We are seeing improvement in all sectors, we’re slowly seeing some early 5G demand. We don’t have 5G infrastructure but we have around 15-20 models of 5G phones floating around,” he said. “We see a lot of the demand coming back with life returning to normalcy in most parts of Asia, Taiwan, China, Japan and Singapore. India is still just emerging,” he said.
“Since Micron has a very secular portfolio spanning all these verticals, we tend to manage the highs and lows much better,” he said.
