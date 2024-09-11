Global tech giant Microsoft has made a significant investment in Pune, one of India’s leading IT hubs, by acquiring a land parcel worth ₹519.72 crore, according to information from Square Yards.

The acquisition marks another major step in Microsoft’s expansion within India’s commercial real estate sector, following a series of similar deals in recent years.

As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited secured 66,414.5 square meters (approximately 16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park.

The transaction, completed in August 2024, involved the purchase of the land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The deal included a stamp duty payment of ₹31.18 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

This acquisition follows Microsoft’s 2022 purchase of a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for ₹328 crore and the acquisition of 48 acres in Hyderabad earlier this year for ₹267 crore.

These investments reflect Microsoft’s strategic efforts to bolster its data centre operations and establish a stronger presence in India’s rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector. Microsoft currently operates data centres in key markets, including Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The company’s Indian workforce, which exceeds 23,000 employees across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, supports a wide range of business functions, including sales, marketing, research, development, and customer support.

In addition to its real estate investments, Microsoft has also launched a major upskilling initiative in India. In early 2024, the company introduced “ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA,” a program aimed at equipping 2 million people with AI and digital skills by 2025 as part of its global “Skills for Jobs” initiative.

This latest land acquisition further underscores Microsoft’s commitment to deepening its roots in India and supporting the country’s digital growth.