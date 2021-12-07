Microsoft launches cybersecurity skilling program in India

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
In a bid to address this skills gap and empower India’s workforce for a career in cybersecurity, Microsoft, on Tuesday, launched a cybersecurity skilling program that aims to skill over one lakh learners by 2022.
The program is designed to provide a hands-on experience to learners in the fundamentals of security, compliance and identity. Microsoft will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners, including Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning.
“The course modules are designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey,” said Microsoft in an official release.
Microsoft’s expanding footprint
Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said: “Trust and security are at the heart of who we are as a company, and we work closely with governments, civil society and organisations across the world to help them stay secure. Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort. Microsoft is deeply committed to democratise skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all.”
Rohit Agarwal, CEO, Koenig Solutions, said: “Koenig has been a Microsoft partner for over 20 years. Microsoft’s deep commitment to skilling is unparalleled in the IT world. Security is the keystone on which the future of IT hinges. We are, therefore, enthused to join this well-designed initiative. If we can achieve the goal of 100,000 learners, we would be proud to have played a significant role in the vision of Digital India.”
Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO & Executive Director, RPS Consulting, said: “Need for security literacy is at its peak. Also, security talent is not just a need of the hour, but an urgency. We strongly believe the ‘Get Secured, Get Certified’ campaign shall have a significant impact on employability and overall skill development aspirations. We are very happy to be part of the movement.”
‘Partnerships in India impacting Microsoft’s business worldwide’
The tech giant has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which, the accredited certification for fundamentals will be offered at zero cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative. Additionally, in collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, learners will have “deeply discounted offers” on the remaining advanced role-based certifications.
“Security is an area where Microsoft is really the leader in terms of the depth and breadth of solutions. This program has really helped people get an introduction to the Microsoft Security suite and make a career out of it,” said Bhavesh Goswami, CEO, CloudThat Technologies.
Ajay Khankhoje, CEO, Synergetics Information Technology Services India Pvt Ltd, said: “As learning and development professionals, we have identified cybersecurity as a key area that is extremely important for successful digital transformation in the Indian enterprise world. This initiative from Microsoft will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and building the foundation of security for enterprise data centres in India.”
This partnership is an extension of Microsoft’s global skilling initiative to help 25 million people across the globe acquire new digital skills. More than three million people have been skilled in India through this initiative. The company is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners on several skilling initiatives.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...