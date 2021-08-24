Microsoft partners Invest India to support tech start-ups

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Microsoft India on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Invest India to support tech start-ups in the country.
As part of the partnership, the ‘Microsoft for Start-ups’ programme will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission) – a programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India, a statement said.
Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps start-ups become enterprise-ready. “With support from AGNIi Mission, Microsoft has onboarded 11 start-ups into the Microsoft for Start-ups program. These start-ups span various industries such as agriculture, defence & security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management, and financial services,” the statement said.
Also read: Microsoft Corporation invests $5 million in OYO
The selected start-ups include Amplearth Packaging & Systems, Arishti CyberTech, Daybest Research, Go Buzzr (Dev BeeTech), Prkruti (Jal Technologies), Sandbird Research & Development (provides smart electric tiller), Vasudhaika Software (Kalgudi Digital), Vecmocon Technologies, Whrrl Fintech Solutions, YCLEPT 4E Labs and Yuktix Gidabits.
Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India, said fostering strong ties with the top enterprises in the world to nurture Indian innovation is one of the most important contributions of AGNIi in ensuring India’s continued strength in the global economy.
The start-ups selected to be a part of the Microsoft for Start-ups programme will gain access benefits like Azure credits as well as support for technology and business acceleration, focused on scaling their growth.
“The start-ups will be able to utilise Microsoft technology, including Azure, GitHub, and M365, allowing them to quickly build and run their businesses,” the statement said.
The selected start-ups will also get personalised technical sessions, content, and mentorship, besides being able to leverage Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, enterprise sales team, and the rapidly growing partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies, it added.
Also read: Indian start-ups seek laws for app store transactions
“The collaboration between Microsoft and Invest India affirms our commitment to the start-up ecosystem in the country. Combining the reach of Invest India’s AGNIi Mission with the tech and business resources of Microsoft for Start-ups, this is an exciting opportunity for start-ups to accelerate their aspirations for enterprise readiness,” Microsoft Director of Start-ups – Asia Pacific Emily Rich said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...