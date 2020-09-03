Microsoft to integrate TeamViewer in Microsoft Teams

Remote connectivity solutions platform TeamViewer has announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams.

TeamViewer is a solution that allows users to remotely access, control, manage monitor, and repair devices. The integration will allow users to directly launch TeamViewer remote support and augmented reality (AR) connections from Microsoft Teams.

“Remaining productive while working remotely has never been more important,” says Alfredo Patron Executive V-P of Business Development at TeamViewer. Embedding TeamViewer remote access and AR support will give Microsoft Teams users even more options to collaborate and increase productivity regardless of location.”

“Once the integration is deployed, Microsoft Teams users can manage device groups they can access, share devices with team members and view their TeamViewer Dashboard as a personal tab, providing a view of all active sessions, connection history and a helpful user guide,” TeamViewer said in an official release.

Users can download the TeamViewer app from the Microsoft Teams Apps store. They can then log into their TeamViewer accounts and share TeamViewer invites with their colleagues. These invites for remote control or AR connections can be shared in one-on-one calls as well as on group channels.