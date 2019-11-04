‘Mid-NOx tech’ is Ashok Leyland’s not-so-secret sauce

Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Monday unveiled its mega three-pronged strategy to grow its business and stay competitive in the BS-VI era.

The Hinduja flagship will use its own new technology for the BS-VI vehicles. It will also introduce a modular platform for all truck range and a common bus programme.

The company has come out with its own innovative solution, called ‘mid-NOx technology’, for BS-VI vehicles.

While global truck makers operating in India have customised their globally-proven Euro-VI technology for meeting BS-VI norms in India, Ashok Leyland is relying on its indigenously-developed mid-NOx technology, which will be a combination of its proven iEGR (which was used for BS-IV vehicles and about 2.5 lakh trucks are running on this technology now) and globally-acknowledged SCR technology of Germany-based Albonair, a group company of AL.

Tried and tested

Its mid-NOx will sport less electronics and censors and the company claimed to have tested this new technology with over 5 million kilometres of field running. The company, however, refused to confirm whether the new technology will be cheaper than competition. Elaborating on mid-NOx technology, N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, said that mid-NOX technology would provide the company edge to meet Indian market requirements that are completely different from other countries.

Unlike in other markets that took 6-7 years to move from BS-V to BS-VI emission norms, India’s leapfrogs from BS-IV to BS-VI in a period of three years. The BS-VI norms will kick in on April 1, 2020.

“We will start producing BS-VI vehicles from January 2020 and start seeding the same. Whenever we moved from one emission norm to other in the recent decade, we have been constantly gaining market share. We have about 32 per cent share and we are sure with that our innovative BS-VI solution, we will be able further strengthen our position in the market,” said Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland.

Easier customisation

Its proposed modular platform will sport unique chassis, require fewer parts and facilitate easier customisation, among others. All existing platforms will also be integrated with the new modular technology.

“Under modular platform, for the first time for every model we make, we will also have a left-hand drive version available. Along with the trucks, we are also developing a common bus programme which will also have a similar look and feel for finished products,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland, during the showcase of its BS-VI vehicles at the company’s technology centre near Chennai.