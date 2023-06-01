Midea India Pvt. Ltd has announced the appointment of Allen Zha as the new Country Head for the company’s operations in the country. Midea India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Midea Group which makes a range of smart home appliances.

As the Country Head, Zha assumes a pivotal role in Midea Group’s India operations, responsible for driving the company’s strategic initiatives, expanding the consumer base and growing the brand presence in India, said a statement.

“India holds immense strategic significance as a growth market for Midea Group. With its dynamic economy, growing consumer base and increasing demand for innovative solutions, India presents a fertile ground for introducing our innovative products and services. Moreover, India’s strong emphasis on digitisation and smart technologies aligns perfectly with our vision of creating intelligent, modern homes. We are committed to delivering solutions that cater to the unique needs and aspirations of Indian consumers and are excited to contribute to India’s journey towards a digital future by offering cutting-edge appliances that enhance convenience, energy efficiency and overall quality of life,” said Zha in a statement.

Midea Group sells home appliances under Midea and Toshiba brands.

In the past, Zha had held various key positions, including Director of the Asia-Pacific Region, Director of Sales for Toshiba Refrigerator’s Overseas Business and Regional Manager for Oceania & South Asia, the Middle East and Australia & New Zealand.