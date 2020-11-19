Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai City FC

Home appliances company Midea on Thursday announced its global partnership with Mumbai City Football Club. With this, Midea becomes the Club’s official home appliances, white goods & HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) partner.

For the 2020-21 season, Midea will feature on the sleeve of the Club’s First Team shirts and will be visibly present on matchdays and at the Club’s training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground, it said in a statement.

Mumbai City will have its first match with the new kit on November 21.

Brando Brandstaeter, Head of Global Brands and Communication at Midea Group’s International Business Division, said: “With the rise of football in India, partnering with Mumbai City was a logical step to engage even more with our young and passionate Indian consumers. Needless to say, seeing Ranbir Kapoor wearing the Midea branded Mumbai City shirt will help to show our surprisingly friendly product range not only to Mumbai’s citizens, but also to the entire Indian subcontinent.”

City Football Group brokered this partnership as part of its consultancy services to the Club.