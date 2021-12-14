Milind Kulkarni named CTO of Yotta Infra

Yotta Infrastructure, a data centre company, has appointed Milind Kulkarni as the Executive Vice-President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of IT Operations and Engineering of the company.

Kulkarni will lead a team of over 250 certified IT services delivery professionals to manage 24x7 IT operations and oversee the engineering and delivery of complex IT solutions for every customer’s need.

“Milind’s appointment will help us deliver advanced infrastructure solutions and further augment our capabilities to deliver many new innovative products for the enterprise customers,” Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta, has said in a statement on Tuesday.