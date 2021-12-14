Companies

Milind Kulkarni named CTO of Yotta Infra

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 14, 2021

Kulkarni will lead a team of over 250 certified IT services delivery professionals to manage 24x7 IT operations

Yotta Infrastructure, a data centre company, has appointed Milind Kulkarni as the Executive Vice-President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of IT Operations and Engineering of the company.

Kulkarni will lead a team of over 250 certified IT services delivery professionals to manage 24x7 IT operations and oversee the engineering and delivery of complex IT solutions for every customer’s need.

“Milind’s appointment will help us deliver advanced infrastructure solutions and further augment our capabilities to deliver many new innovative products for the enterprise customers,” Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta, has said in a statement on Tuesday.

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like