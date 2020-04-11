MilkBasket launches senior citizen helpline to assist the elderly with home delivery of essentials

Indian grocery delivery startup, Milkbasket on Friday launched a 'Senior Citizens Grocery helpline' to assist the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will be available in Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The helpline is meant to assist senior citizens with phone ordering for at-home delivery of groceries and other daily essentials.

“A significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies. They are at significantly higher risk during this pandemic and this service is to ensure that they don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of their home for essential groceries during the #CoronavirusLockdown,” the company said in an official statement.

“Numerous customer requests made us realize that senior citizens need special measures to adapt to contactless grocery deliveries. They may not be comfortable searching and ordering groceries on phone or computer and so we have enabled call/ WhatsApp ordering for them in all the cities we operate in.," commented Anant Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Milkbasket.

Currently, MilkBasket offers delivery of household groceries, dairy, fruits & vegetables, and other household essentials.

Different from its regular delivery model, this service will provide bulk delivery of groceries to individuals or a group of houses. This is a further extension of milkbasketBulk, the bulk delivery services launched by Milkbasket last week.

The company assured that it has been taking all safety precautions as directed. Milkbasket staff wears masks and gloves at all times and undergoes basic health check-up every day, it said.

The start-up has also rolled out a technology platform to enable frequent and frictionless buying with features including one-click buying, no checkout and contactless delivery.

The senior citizen helpine numbers for Noida are 9560303453, 8178738862, for Gurgaon it is 7505411433, 6305577498, the numbers for Bangalore are 6366683440, 7619558743 while the helpline number for senior citizens in Hyderabad is 8309834392.