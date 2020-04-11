MilkBasket launches senior citizen helpline to assist the elderly with home delivery of essentials

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Indian grocery delivery startup, Milkbasket on Friday launched a 'Senior Citizens Grocery helpline' to assist the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service will be available in Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The helpline is meant to assist senior citizens with phone ordering for at-home delivery of groceries and other daily essentials.
“A significant number of senior citizens are living alone as their kids are away in other cities/countries for jobs and studies. They are at significantly higher risk during this pandemic and this service is to ensure that they don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of their home for essential groceries during the #CoronavirusLockdown,” the company said in an official statement.
“Numerous customer requests made us realize that senior citizens need special measures to adapt to contactless grocery deliveries. They may not be comfortable searching and ordering groceries on phone or computer and so we have enabled call/ WhatsApp ordering for them in all the cities we operate in.," commented Anant Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Milkbasket.
Currently, MilkBasket offers delivery of household groceries, dairy, fruits & vegetables, and other household essentials.
Different from its regular delivery model, this service will provide bulk delivery of groceries to individuals or a group of houses. This is a further extension of milkbasketBulk, the bulk delivery services launched by Milkbasket last week.
The company assured that it has been taking all safety precautions as directed. Milkbasket staff wears masks and gloves at all times and undergoes basic health check-up every day, it said.
The start-up has also rolled out a technology platform to enable frequent and frictionless buying with features including one-click buying, no checkout and contactless delivery.
The senior citizen helpine numbers for Noida are 9560303453, 8178738862, for Gurgaon it is 7505411433, 6305577498, the numbers for Bangalore are 6366683440, 7619558743 while the helpline number for senior citizens in Hyderabad is 8309834392.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...