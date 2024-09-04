Automotive component manufacturing firm Minda Corporation, the flagship company of Spark Minda, on Wednesday said it has signed a technology licensing agreement with Sanco Connecting Technology of China to enhance the product portfolio offering in the electric vehicle (EV) for electrical distribution systems (EDS).

Sanco is a leading company in EV connection systems, and under this partnership, Minda said in stock filings that the companies will locally develop EV connecting systems, charging gun assemblies with sockets and accessories, bus bars, cell contact systems, power distribution units (PDU), and battery distribution units (BDU).

“This partnership signifies our shared commitment to offer innovative and sustainable mobility solution for the growing EV industry. By offering new age EV solutions, we will enhance the overall kit value across vehicle segments, with a commitment to achieve successful localisation, delivering greater value for our customers,” Aakash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation, said.

He added that this will also strengthen Minda Corporation’s wiring harness division’s vertical integration capabilities, reinforcing its position as a key player in the EV supply chain ecosystem.

“This collaboration will significantly boost Sanco’s presence in India’s expanding EV market. By leveraging Minda Corporation’s strong relationships with global automakers and extensive local production and engineering capabilities, we aim to deliver world-class, technology-backed solutions to Indian original equipment manufacturers,” Zhijian Zeng, Chairman of Sanco Connecting Technology (Guangdong), said.