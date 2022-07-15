Minda Industries renames itself as Uno Minda

Minda Industries Limited (MIL) on Friday said it has changed its name to Uno Minda Limited, effective July 14, to reflect the unique legacy and identity of the company as a leading Indian auto component group with a new tagline: ‘Driving the new’.

The renaming initiative will further strengthen and unify the brand Uno Minda, the company said in a statement adding that aligning the legal entity name with product branding will not only help in ensuring uniformity and consistency at all levels but will also give the brand, the much-needed uniqueness and distinctive brand identity.

MIL was a flagship company of Uno Minda Group, supplying auto components and automotive solutions to major automobile manufacturers.

“We envision that the name change and the new tagline will further strengthen the brand’s identity as a company that constantly drives the new in providing progressive, refreshingly new and best in class solutions to its customers across its product portfolio. The company believes in creating value for everyone associated with them through constant care, innovation and technological advancement,” Nirmal K Minda, Chairman and Managing Director, Uno Minda Group, said.

Incepted in 1958, the Group now has a rich legacy, built on high quality and advanced technology products and solutions. The initiative will also help in protecting the Group’s legacy and products from any potential infringement, by bringing clarity and clear differentiation among stakeholders, the company added.