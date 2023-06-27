Semiconductor startup Mindgrove Technologies on Tuesday said it has partnered with United Kingdom-based Imagination Technologies under the latter's Open Access programme. Under the Open Access programme, early-stage companies can access select class-leading GPU and AI accelerator Internet Protocol (IP) without any licensing costs. A company statement said this lowers the entry barriers for startups to design world-class System on Chips (SoCs).

Mindgrove Technologies, a Chennai-headquartered firm, is funded by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Speciale Invest, and Whiteboard Capital. "It is more than just the cost advantage. Imagination IP is silicon-proven, and we get to learn from their engineers. Plus, our time to (enter the) market is reduced significantly," said Mindgrove Technologies CEO Shashwath T R.

"From the day we saw the agreement to legal vetting to signing, (it) took only 15 days. This is truly exciting stuff, and we are very energised by this deal," he said.

Under Imagination's Open Access programme, the upfront licensing fee is waived, and the support is provided in fixed price bundles to enable the customer to manage their project budget. The statement said this lowers the barriers to entry to SoC design and provides help through technical expertise, class-leading tools, and engineering support.

"Imagination's class-leading, high-quality IP is silicon-proven -- meaning it significantly reduces design risk for those who need it most. By removing the licensing fee for this IP, Open Access offers a more accessible route to cutting-edge SoC creation," Imagination Technologies chief revenue officer Steve Evans said.

"We are delighted to be working with an innovative company like Mindgrove which is pioneering home-grown SoC designs in India," he said.