Mindshare India wins “Grand Prix Agency of the Year” title

Mindshare India, the largest media agency in WPP’s GroupM, has grabbed the coveted Grand Prix Agency of the Year title at the “Festival of Media Global 2021” along with two gold and three silver medals.

Mindshare’s campaigns for Hindustan Unilever were successful in various categories across brand engagement, integration, marketing and best use of digital media.

Its “Wheel Career from Home” bagged gold for the best campaign for a local brand and two silvers in the impact and best use of digital categories. “Wheel Career from Home” was a mobile-based learning platform to empower and skill rural women.

The agency which manages $24.1 billion in billings also bagged gold for its “Boost Stamina Meter” campaign for best use of data and insight. It is a ranking system that rates players based on their stamina and was introduced at the IPL last year.

An elated Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Our teams at Mindshare put our brands the center of everything, and this global recognition is an uplifting moment. These campaigns have been crafted keeping in mind the drastic shifts in consumer mindset and behaviour since the onset of the pandemic.”