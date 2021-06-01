Mindshare India wins “Grand Prix Agency of the Year” title

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Mindshare India, the largest media agency in WPP’s GroupM, has grabbed the coveted Grand Prix Agency of the Year title at the “Festival of Media Global 2021” along with two gold and three silver medals.
Mindshare’s campaigns for Hindustan Unilever were successful in various categories across brand engagement, integration, marketing and best use of digital media.
Its “Wheel Career from Home” bagged gold for the best campaign for a local brand and two silvers in the impact and best use of digital categories. “Wheel Career from Home” was a mobile-based learning platform to empower and skill rural women.
The agency which manages $24.1 billion in billings also bagged gold for its “Boost Stamina Meter” campaign for best use of data and insight. It is a ranking system that rates players based on their stamina and was introduced at the IPL last year.
An elated Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Our teams at Mindshare put our brands the center of everything, and this global recognition is an uplifting moment. These campaigns have been crafted keeping in mind the drastic shifts in consumer mindset and behaviour since the onset of the pandemic.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...