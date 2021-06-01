Companies

Mindshare India wins “Grand Prix Agency of the Year” title

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 01, 2021

Firm’s campaigns for Hindustan Unilever were successful in various categories

Mindshare India, the largest media agency in WPP’s GroupM, has grabbed the coveted Grand Prix Agency of the Year title at the “Festival of Media Global 2021” along with two gold and three silver medals.

Mindshare’s campaigns for Hindustan Unilever were successful in various categories across brand engagement, integration, marketing and best use of digital media.

Its “Wheel Career from Home” bagged gold for the best campaign for a local brand and two silvers in the impact and best use of digital categories. “Wheel Career from Home” was a mobile-based learning platform to empower and skill rural women.

The agency which manages $24.1 billion in billings also bagged gold for its “Boost Stamina Meter” campaign for best use of data and insight. It is a ranking system that rates players based on their stamina and was introduced at the IPL last year.

An elated Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Our teams at Mindshare put our brands the center of everything, and this global recognition is an uplifting moment. These campaigns have been crafted keeping in mind the drastic shifts in consumer mindset and behaviour since the onset of the pandemic.”

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.