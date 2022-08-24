Mining and mineral sector should be more innovative, competitive and research friendly: Faggan Singh Kulaste

The mining and mineral sector should be more innovative, competitive and research friendly as it enhances production capabilities and tap into the export markets, Faggan Singh Kulaste, the Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a FICCI event, the minister said, the sector has played a key role in the development of the country and has the potential to “transform India from a developing to a developed country”.

According to him, natural resources and their maximum possible exploration without harming the environment “will be the key factors in the march towards development”.

“The steel sector is playing a major role in infrastructure development and across other sectors in the country. The Ministry of Steel has also introduced various programs like PLI Scheme, to encourage enhanced production and investments in the sector,” he said.