Companies

Ministry of Corporate Affairs extends tenure of IL&FS Deputy MD

Our Bureau Mumbai: | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the tenure of Bijay Kumar, Deputy Managing Director by a year.

This extension is effective from December 21, the company said in a statement.

On December 21, 2018, Kumar was appointed as Deputy MD of the bankrupt financing company when the new Board headed by Uday Kotak took over the reins.

Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1986 batch retired as the Additional Chief Secretary in Agriculture, ADF and Marketing, Government of Maharashtra in 2018.

