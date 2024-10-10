The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to provide detailed inputs regarding consumer complaints against Ola Electric.

Ola Electric is a beneficiary of the FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes and its eligibility certificate has been provided by ARAI, a certification and testing agency under the administrative control of the Ministry.

On October 7, the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

As per FAME II and PM E-DRIVE schemes, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to maintain service centres to address customer issues. Further, warranty is also provided under these two schemes by all OEMs including Ola Electric.