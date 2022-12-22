The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas has rapped the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and its public sector units (PSUs) for providing misleading information on the targets and progress of the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative.

The issue relates to the dismal performance of SATAT in setting up compressed biogas (CBG) plants. The panel submitted its review of SATAT implementation in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The committee deplore MoPNG/ PSUs for such deceptive methods to mislead about the targets and show that progress under SATAT is good. The committee, while acknowledging the impact of Covid, would like the Ministry to review the Lols [letters of intent] issued so far in terms of progress made and take all corrective actions and aggressively attract new investors/ entrepreneurs,” the panel said.

The panel suggested setting up a committee to review the Lols issued and frame guidelines for fresh LoIs.

The committee had been briefed by representatives of MoPNG, PSUs, Indian Biogas Association and CBG plant entrepreneurs on January 5, June 8, July 27 and August 4, 2022. The report was considered and adopted on December 19.

Multiple LoIs

The panel pointed out that as of June 1, 2022, as many as 3,263 LoIs have been issued by oil PSUs such as IOC, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL and IGL.

However, land has been finalised only in 328 cases and only 97 LoIs had achieved financial closure. It said only 35 CBG plants have been commissioned so far, with another 40 expected by March 2023.

“The committee observe that the same entrepreneur/ investor has been issued a large number of LoIs and the reason given for issue of such multiple LoIs is that project involves getting clearances, approvals and many other supply chain issues and the plant can be set up as and when the necessary approvals are available in a given location,” it said.

The committee was informed by the entrepreneurs that banks did not extend loans for more than one project to an entrepreneur holding multiple Lols. The Department of Financial Services said that PSU banks would like to see the execution of a few CBG plants that have been granted loan, the report pointed out.

“However, the committee suspect that PSUs had issued multiple Lols just to show that targets under SATAT are on course of being achieved, as it is evident that the same entrepreneur will not get finance for different projects from banks without providing adequate security and guarantees,” it said.

The fact that hardly 40 plants have been commissioned out of 3,263 Lols, with less than 24 months to go (FY24 deadline), speaks volumes of the progress made. Therefore, the committee desires proper guidelines for issuance of LoIs to entrepreneurs, including at multiple locations, it added.

SATAT

SATAT was launched in October 2018 to promote bio-CNG in the CNG (transport) and PNG (domestic) sector. It aims to establish an ecosystem for production of CBG from waste/ biomass sources in India. It also seeks to set up 5,000 CBG plants with 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity, equivalent to 54 MSCMD of gas, by FY24.

As of July 2022, 37 CBG/ biogas plants have been commissioned under SATAT, with around 225 tonnes per day capacity. They are supplying CBG from 51 standalone retail outlets in 12 geographical areas under the CBG-CNG synchronisation scheme, as also to industrial customers. So far, oil and gas marketing companies have sold around 9,000 tonnes of CBG.