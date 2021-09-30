‘Mirakle’ manufacturer vouches by Vitamin C's defences against Covid-19

Scripting a survival
Vitamin C has been identified as a good molecule for treating Covid-19 and even China, the first country to have been afflicted by the virus, has implemented a standard protocol of administering intravenously up to 12 grams per day of the essential nutrient, and has recorded good results.
There is also the book, 'Rapid Virus Recovery' by Dr Tom Levy that argues the case for Vitamin C and various complementary methods available to build a strong immune system, points out Dr Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman and Managing Director of Coimbatore-based ABT Ltd.
One of South India's largest corporates, ABT also manufactures immunity boosting health drink Mirakle, powered by Vitamin C. In fact, Mirakle has the highest density of Vitamin C among comparable products as nano-particles are delivered in a liposomal method with elements such as lysine and proline buffered with phospholipids, Dr Mahalingam explained to BusinessLine.
Vitamin C is known to destroy most known viruses, including Covid-19. Lysine is a virus pathway inhibitor that prevents the virus from entering the cell walls. The unique combination also makes Mirakle an ideal supplement for preventing both bacterial and viral infections, he added.
But haven't studies also suggested that Vitamin C may not make one any less likely to get a cold? Isn't it that it may, at best, help you get over a cold faster and make symptoms less severe?
"That would be true," says Mahalingam. "Optimal quantum for administering Vitamin C require to be studied. A normal person who takes a 500 mg Vitamin C tablet just gets five per cent into the cells. But with Mirakle, as much as 98 per cent is delivered, helping prevent viral or bacterial infections."
“A series of studies done at the ESI hospital Coimbatore and published in the Indian Journal of Applied Medical Research indicates the advantages of Mirakle in terms of quicker response to treatment, lesser mortality and side effects compared to a treatment protocol without Mirakle,” he said.
Mirakle does not have major presence in Kerala, which is at the receiving end of a major Covid-19 spread currently. But it is available online and therefore throughout the country. "We have adequate capacity at present and don't have plans to add more to it," he replied to a specific query.
Mahalingam agreed that no supplement, diet, or other lifestyle modification other than physical distancing and proper hygiene practices can protect one from Covid-19. But, according to him, there has also been an ongoing debate on its origin and the way it has been treated till now.
Allopathy may not have come up with a cure yet. Even vaccines being currently administered can ensure only so much immunity and may not be able provide protection against new virus variants.
Mirakle was launched officially in Tamil Nadu at the beginning of the pandemic and has recently expanded to other parts of the country. Currently, it is available in around 400 stores in Tamil Nadu and online across the country. A 4,000 sq-ft manufacturing facility is located in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
