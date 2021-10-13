Mitsogo Inc on recruitment drive to hire fresh engineering graduates

Kochi-based Mitsogo Inc, a leading provider of unified endpoint management and security solutions, is to hire fresh talents from 250 engineering colleges across the country this year.

The recruitment drive is aimed at reaching out to over 25,000 students through an online testing platform and the idea is to recruit at least 600 people in one year from the current level of 300, said Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO, Mitsogo.

The company has revamped the salaries, with fresher packages for the software analyst role starting at ₹9.5 LPA and the packages for other roles range between ₹6 LPA and ₹7.5 LPA, he said.

Having added new roles like business analysts, product management associates, software analysts, and product designers, the company offers attractive compensation packages and ensures a growth-driven career path. About 70-80 per cent of talent are on their first jobs at Mitsogo. This format has worked well as the resources are put through an exhaustive year-long training programme to emerge as the most suitable talent pool, he said.

Started in 2013 in Kochi, Mitsogo is one of the fastest growing SaaS businesses in the enterprise security industry. The company is competing with Microsoft, VMware, etc. “Mitsogo’s flagship product Hexnode UEM has established a profound status in the industry in these 8 years,” Pavithran added.

The company is also on an expansion mode by opening a new office in Chennai, the second in the country after Kochi. The total team strength in Chennai is expected to go up to 300 in the next few months. It has also offices in Australia and Germany.

Mitsogo is also one of the few companies which witnessed no lay-offs because of the pandemic. The company grew almost 33 per cent in terms of headcount and a 200 per cent revenue hike due to an induced demand with the shift from office to ‘work-from-home’ environment.

Hexnode, the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform is one of the fastest-growing SaaS businesses in the enterprise security industry. It smartly analyses device status and uses the right configurations to keep the data safe.

The ease of use is because it provides a single view of users who use multiple devices and also acts as apex endpoints management solutions. The key element of UEM is – Network configuration, application, content, identity, and access and security management.