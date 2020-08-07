Mitsu Chem Plast profit doubles on higher marging

Mitsu Chem Plast’s net profit has more than doubled in the June quarter to ₹1.81 crore against ₹67 lakh logged in the same period last year.

The polymer-based moulded products manufacturing company reported a marginal jump in its revenue at ₹33 crore (₹32.75 crore).

Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman said when the entire country was under lockdown due to Covid , the company was able to achieve minor improvement on the top line and increase in profitability due to focus on value added products.

The company products cater to growing industry segments such as Industrial Packaging Solutions, Automotive Components, Healthcare Products, Infrastructure related products and Emergency Handling Solutions with an in-house testing and quality control systems and machines.

The key products of the Company are moulded industrial plastic packaging products such as drums, jerry cans, bottles and jars.