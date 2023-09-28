B2B e-commerce company, mjunction Services Ltd, is looking to come up with its own metallurgical coal index, specifically for Indian buyers, on the lines of S&P’s Platts and Argus.

The index is expected to help in better price discovery for buyers, said Vinaya Verma, MD, mjunction. The company has already reached out to different integrated steel players in this regard.

Successful trial

According to him, the two most popular indexes are benchmarked on international considerations and parameters; whereas an Indian index would help better in benchmarking coal prices.

Trial runs have been successful, Verma said, adding that mjunction, a joint venture between SAIL and Tata Steel, had carried out tests across two steel players. Transactions carried out across its indexed parameters showed that price discovery was $8 per tonne lower than some of the international prices thereby benefiting the Indian coal buyers.

“We are now reaching out to the other large coal buyers and steel mills to come on our platform for purchases. Suppliers are already coming on the platform. Once the volume of transactions pick up, we would look at formalising the index,” he said.